The city of Norwich is among cities and towns statewide to receive water infrastructure grants from the state.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that $19.95 million in grant funding had been awarded through the New York State’s Consolidated Funding Application for infrastructure projects that improve water quality.
The city of Norwich was awarded $1 million to upgrade aging water meters with new advanced metering infrastructure. The new water meters will increase the city’s water efficiency, which was estimated to have had more that 40% of water produced unaccounted for in 2019, the release said.
The Green Innovation Grant Program awarded $17 million in grant funding to 20 projects in support of improving water quality and mitigating the effects of climate change through the implementation of green stormwater infrastructure, as well as energy and water efficiency projects. This year, 13 of the 20 GIGP projects worth $12 million were awarded to projects that impact Environmental Justice Communities, a media release said.
The Engineering Planning Grant program awarded $2.95 million to help 58 municipalities pay for the initial planning for water quality projects.
“Stable infrastructure is a requirement for clean water, yet it can be a struggle for communities to cover the cost of planning. These grants offer the means to pay for necessary early planning to kick start these critical projects,” Cuomo said. “With this funding we are supporting environmentally-friendly projects that will take center stage in cities, towns and villages across this great state.”
