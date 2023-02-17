Chenango County’s only hospital will receive a state grant of more than $20 million to redesign primary and specialty care services over the next five years.
According to a media release, UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital was notified Wednesday, Feb. 15, it will receive $20,560,485, which it will use toward creating a new infusion center, dedicated women’s imaging suite and pre-admission testing center, as well as "make other strategic investments in hospital-based services."
The Norwich hospital is one of 127 health care organizations across the state, and one of seven in the Southern Tier, to receive a piece of the $658 million announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office this week, the release said.
“This is a significant win for our community,” said Joseph Stagliano, chairman of the Norwich hospital’s Board of Directors. “The impact of this award will be felt for generations to come.”
The announcement comes as UHS Chenango Memorial celebrates the first anniversary of its new emergency department and walk-in center, and finishes the first phase of its Chenango Medical Neighborhood Plan. The seed money for the investment — which was focused on redesigning ambulatory services — came from a previous round of state funding, the release said.
According to Dr. Drake Lamen, the hospital's president and CEO, the new grant "will allow the hospital to expedite the next phase of this multiphase plan to reconfigure, redesign and redeploy Chenango Memorial’s essential resources to promote community wellness and increase access to care, while ensuring the long-term sustainability of Chenango County’s core healthcare system."
“We are excited for this opportunity to capitalize on our momentum and move forward with Phase 2,” Lamen said. “The continued investments made possible by this grant will position our hospital to further enhance service offerings and more cost-effectively deliver care, as well as to continue meeting the evolving health needs of the community we have served for over one hundred years.”
Stagliano credited Lamen and the leadership team for their efforts to transform care delivery at the Norwich hospital.
“On behalf of our board of directors, I would like to congratulate Dr. Lamen and his team on this amazing grant award,” Stagliano said. “They have been relentless in looking for opportunities to fund these upgrades, and we appreciate their vision and ability to execute on this well thought out plan.”
