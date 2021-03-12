A Norwich man was arrested Thursday, March 11, after leading Chenango County Sheriff’s deputies on a “low-to-moderate-speed” chase from Norwich to Bainbridge.
Aaron T. Wickham, 32, of Norwich was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, failure to comply with a traffic stop and several Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.
Deputies attempted to stop Wickham, who was riding a 2002 Suzuki motorcycle, for various alleged vehicle and traffic violations throughout the town and city of Norwich when he failed to comply, according to a media release.
Wickham lost control of the motorcycle and crashed in the village of Bainbridge. Upon his arrest, he was found to be in possession of about two ounces of alleged methamphetamine and more than a gram of alleged fentanyl.
AMR responded to the scene, but Wickham refused medical treatment, according to the release.
Wickham was processed at the Chenango County Sheriff's Office and arraigned Thursday evening.
