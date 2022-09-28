State Police said a Norwich man was arrested Wednesday, charged with stabbing two people.
According to a media release from State Police Troop C, Corey J. Sawyer, 22, was charged with two counts of the attempted murder in the second degree, a class A felony; two counts of second-degree assault, a class B felony; and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.
Troopers were dispatched by Chenango County 911 to a residence on state Route 80 in the town of Otselic just before 1:30 a.m. for a report of an assault, the release said.
Police said an investigation revealed that Sawyer stabbed two people with a knife during a domestic dispute. One victim is an adult and a second victim is younger than 17. The victims were both taken to Chenango Memorial Hospital in Norwich, then later transported to Wilson Medical Center in Johnson City. Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries, the release said. Three other children younger than 17 were at the residence when the incident occurred.
Sawyer was also taken to Chenango Memorial Hospital due to injuries he sustained before police arrived. He was treated and released from the hospital.
Sawyer was processed at the State Police station in Norwich and arraigned before a judge. He was remanded to the Chenango County Jail on $250,000 cash bail, $500,000 bond or $1 million partially secured bond, the release said. His next court date was set for Oct. 4.
