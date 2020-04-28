Federal officials said a Norwich man was arrested after sexually exploiting a child younger than 6.
According to a media release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Patrick M. Kain, 33, was arrested and charged Monday with sexually exploiting a child.
The federal criminal complaint charges that Kain sexually exploited a child under the age of six in February 2019 "for the purpose of producing visual depictions of that abuse." The complaint alleges that Kain is a Level 1 registered sex offender with a prior New York state conviction for first-degree sexual abuse. Th prior offense involved sexual contact between Kain and a child younger than 14, the release said.
If convicted of the charge alleged in the complaint, Kain faces a mandatory minimum prison sentence of 25 years, a maximum sentence of 50 years, a fine of up to $250,000, and a term of post-imprisonment supervised release of at least 5 years and up to life, the release said.
Kain appeared Monday in federal court and was detained pending further proceedings.
