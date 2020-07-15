A Norwich man who had previously been sentenced to 15 years in prison on a first-degree rape conviction was sentenced today to an additional 15 years in prison, after admitting to transporting and possessing child pornography.
The sentence of 57-year-old Robert Bresee was announced by U.S. Attorney Grant C. Jaquith and Thomas F. Relford, special agent in charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, in a media release.
Bresee, who was convicted of the rape charge in Chenango County Court, admitted that while on post-release supervision from that offense he uploaded 70 images of child pornography to a Google account, and possessed an additional 21 images on his cellphone.
Senior United States District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy also imposed a 15-year term of supervised release, which will start after Bresee is released from prison, and ordered a $200 special assessment.
Bresee, who is designated a Level 3 sexually violent offender, will be required to continue to register as a sex offender upon his release, the media release said.
Bresee’s case was investigated by the FBI and the Norwich Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey J. L. Brown.
