Norwich mayor reverses, decides not to step down

Days after announcing his intent to resign, Norwich Mayor Shawn Sastri rescinded his notice of resignation at a Tuesday, July 6, special meeting of the Norwich Common Council.
Sastri said he submitted his formal resignation to the city clerk last week in order to apply for the city’s Youth Bureau director position.
Sastri, who was elected to a two-year term in 2019, announced in January he would not seek reelection in November.
The Council named Norwich residents Deb Elwood and AnnMarie Baker as candidates for interim mayor just before convening in executive session, about an hour into the special meeting Tuesday, to “discuss the employment history of a particular individual.”
When open session resumed less than 40 minutes later, a motion was passed to table Sastri’s appointment as director of the Youth Bureau and he rescinded his resignation.
Sastri told The Daily Star he did not plan to rescind his resignation prior to the executive session and will remain as mayor “for the time being.”
Sastri’s would-be predecessor, Norwich Youth Bureau Director Robert Mason, announced earlier this year his plans for retirement after 25 years in the position.
Last month, Sastri joined Assemblyman Joseph Angelino, R-Norwich, in a ceremony rechristening the city’s Borden Avenue skating rink the Robert Mason Recreation Center in honor of Mason’s quarter-century of service to Norwich.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.