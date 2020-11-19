The Norwich City School District Board of Education announced the appointment of a new district superintendent Thursday, Nov. 19.
Scott Ryan, the district’s former middle school principal who currently serves as director of teaching, learning and personnel, is expected to take office in January, according to a media release.
Ryan will replace interim Superintendent Diana Bowers, who was appointed to lead the district February 2019.
