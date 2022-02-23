The city of Norwich will hold an informational session on its open call for project proposals for its Downtown Revitalization Initiative at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24.
Those interested can join the meeting at bit.ly/NorwichDRIOpenCall. The webinar ID is 839 4470 1591 and the passcode is 371971. Participants can also call in at 1-646-876-9923.
According to a media release, all members of the public are invited to learn about the open call, including how to access, complete and submit a project application form to be considered by the Norwich DRI Local Planning Committee.
For more information, visit tinyurl.com/yz25ka8r
