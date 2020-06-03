After several years of operating with a budget deficit, the Norwich City School District is on track to end the 2019-2020 school year with excess funds in reserves and a balanced budget proposed for the 2020-2021 school year.
The deficit ranged anywhere from $500,000 to $2 million, “depending on the year and circumstances,” according to interim Superintendent Diana Bowers, but is now expected to end the year with between $1.5 million and $3 million in reserves.
“We're hoping to fully fund the unappropriated fund balance, which is currently at zero,” she said. “It's supposed to be at 4% (of the total budget), or about $1.7 million.”
Some of the excess funds will be earmarked for the following year's budget, and the remainder will be kept in reserves, Bowers said.
Bowers said when she was asked to serve as interim superintendent, district officials asked her to “bring us to a point where we're financially stable.”
A January 2019 report from the Office of the New York State Comptroller cited Norwich as one of six districts statewide exhibiting “significant fiscal stress.”
The school budget was frozen at the end of November to minimize spending and help the district recover funds after several years of operating with a budget deficit, and the district took out a $3.5 million revenue anticipation note the following month to ensure adequate cash flow throughout the remainder of the year.
A forensic audit revealed state and federal funds available to the district but not yet accessed and highlighted areas where officials could cut costs effectively, Bowers said, describing the budget-building strategy as “budgeting smarter.”
“We know what our funding is,” she said. “We just need to use it as efficiently as possible.”
Norwich has about $850,000 in unused funds set aside by the New York State Department of Education for a prior building project, according to Bowers. State Sen. Fred Akshar, R-Endwell, and Assemblyman Cliff Crouch, R-Bainbridge, sponsored legislation to help release the funds to the district.
The district is expected to save about $1.2 million by switching to an insurance plan with a higher deductible, Bowers said, and plans to save additional funds by leasing buses instead of purchasing them outright.
The district will open an alternative middle/high school and institute special education programs at both Stanford Gibson Primary School and Perry Browne Intermediate School, Bowers said, returning close to $1 million to the general fund that would have otherwise been spent on tuition for students with special needs to attend programs in other districts.
About 18 to 20 kids will start in the secondary school, and three to five will be served by each of the elementary programs, Bowers said.
“It's nice for the kids,” she said. “When they go to another school, they get to know kids so far away — it doesn't really work for play dates. This way they get to attend their home district.”
District officials initially intended to hire new staff for the programs, but plans changed under the financial stress of the coronavirus pandemic, Bowers said. Instead, current staff members will be redistributed.
The district also reorganized its administrative structure, reducing three positions into two, Bowers said. Middle school principal Scott Ryan will now serve as coordinator for teaching, learning and personnel, the product of combining the duties of assistant superintendent and personnel director. Brian Bartlett was hired as business manager, a position formerly known as deputy superintendent.
Bowers credited the district's budgeting success to “the combined efforts of a lot of people.”
“We're at a much better place now than we were at the beginning of the year,” she said. “We have a lot of people to thank who were willing to help out.”
