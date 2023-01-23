U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand on Monday announced $8.5 million for “essential infrastructure and long-desired community development projects” across the Southern Tier, including in the city of Norwich.
According to a media release, federal funding was secured by the senators as congressionally directed spending in the end-of-year budget for Fiscal Year 2023. Schumer and Gillibrand said the projects include “vital infrastructure upgrades across Southern Tier communities, including major water infrastructure improvements, critical flood mitigation measures, and helping to establish a groundbreaking nonprofit service hub in Tioga County.”
The funding includes $2,850,000 for a water main replacement in the city of Norwich.
According to the release, Norwich will use the funding to replace about 5,760 linear feet of the water main distribution line on South Broad Street and 640 linear feet of the water main distribution line on East Main Street. The project will replace lead service lines.
“The City of Norwich is very excited to be receiving $2.85 million in federal investment for our water main project. This is a vital community infrastructure improvement effort and the result of countless hours of hard work,” Norwich Mayor Brian Doliver said in the release. “I would like to thank Senator Schumer and Senator Gillibrand for delivering these funds and I look forward to working together on future projects.”
“From cleaner drinking water in rural Allegany County to boosting flood protections in Ithaca and creating a first-of-its-kind nonprofit hub in Tioga County, these long-desired community-driven infrastructure projects stretch to every corner of the Southern Tier,” Schumer said. “This funding means good-paying jobs, more resilient infrastructure, improved services for families and so much more. I am proud to have secured over $8.5 million in federal investment with Senator Gillibrand that will help lay the foundation for an improved quality of life in the Southern Tier.”
“This funding will be transformative for the Southern Tier,” Gillibrand said. “It will upgrade our aging infrastructure, protect our communities from flooding, and help non-profits provide critically needed services to individuals with disabilities, families facing poverty, and veterans. I’m proud to have fought to secure this funding and I will keep fighting to bring federal dollars home to New York.”
