The city of Norwich will receive federal funding for water main replacement.
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney R-New Hartford, on Wednesday announced that the House Appropriations Committee, as part of the fiscal year 2023 Community Project Funding process, selected 14 projects totaling more than $27 million, in the 22nd Congressional Districtdistrict.
The selected projects "will benefit communities across New York’s 22nd District through supporting local police, ensuring access to clean water infrastructure, improving facilities for mental health services, and much more," a media release from Tenney's office said.
Norwich will receive $2,850,000 for its water main replacement project.
The CPF process allows localities and non-profits to submit requests for federal funding for high-priority community projects, "bypassing the ordinary bureaucratic federal grants processes that too often benefit larger cities and metropolitan areas," the release said. According to the release, Tenney’s office received more than 100 funding requests from applicants across the 22nd District for a range of projects, making the selection process for 15 available slots extremely competitive. Final submissions were chosen based on a range of factors, including a demonstration of community support as well as how well they fit with the terms of the available federal funding programs.
As part of the CPF process last year, Tenney submitted 10 projects for consideration, the release said. Eight of the projects, totaling more than $12 million, were included in the final spending bill, and the communities are beginning to receive the funding now.
