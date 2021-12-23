Dec 25, 1941 - Dec 17, 2021 SARASTOTA, Fla., - Thomas P. Milavec died on Dec. 17, 2021. Tom was born on Dec. 25, 1941, in Oneonta, son of James and Alice (Friery) Milavec. He grew up in Otsego County and lived in the rural hamlets of Schenevus and Worcester and graduated from Worcester Centr…
COOPERSTOWN - Francis "Frank" A. Lipari passed away peacefully, early Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. at Riverview Manor in Owego. Frank was born in Brooklyn, on July 27, 1940, to Frank and Anna (Gallo) Lipari. Frank married MaryAnn O'Hara on Nov. 18, 1967. They were married for 49 wonderful years …
