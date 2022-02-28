Nurses at Bassett get bonus after controversy

The Bassett Healthcare Network has reversed an earlier decision, allowing registered nurses in Oneonta and Sidney to receive “gratitude bonuses,” the hospital network announced on Monday, Feb. 28. More than 50 nurses at A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta and the Fox Tri-Town Campus in Sidney had been denied the end-of-the-year bonus in December.
Initially, in November 2021, the Bassett network offered bonuses to all of their nearly 5,000 employees across five hospitals and more than two dozen primary care centers — $3,000 for full-time employees, $1,500 for half-time workers, and $500 for temporary “per diem” employees.
However, 52 nurses who are part of the New York State Nurses Association union subsequently learned they would only be eligible for the bonus if they renegotiated terms from their contract which had been settled six months earlier. The bargaining unit discussed the issue in a series of Zoom meetings in December and decided that they were unwilling to make contract concessions.
Diane Earle, an emergency room nurse at Fox hospital and local union president, expressed relief at the decision. “I always wanted to believe that they would do the right thing,” she said during a phone call Monday.
“You know, it was a gift. And I'm glad that they gave us the gift freely, like they gave everybody else. For me, I'm glad that it's a sign of respect and appreciation for the rest of the bargaining unit nurses that have worked so hard for the last few years and continue to do so.”
The Bassett management reviewed the situation last week and reached an agreement with the union, according to a media release. “We understand that the stresses caused by the pandemic have been felt acutely by our nurses, and their contributions are deserving of our sincere appreciation during these extraordinary times,” said Tommy Ibrahim, president of the Bassett network, in the release.
“The nurses were bracing for retaliation, so the bonus is really welcome news!” NYSNA spokesperson Kristi Barnes wrote in an email Monday afternoon. The nurses “are pleased to hear that they will now receive the same year-end bonus that other Bassett employees received —without sacrificing anything in return.”
The only unionized nurses in the Bassett system are those who work for Fox hospital, where there has been a union for nearly 50 years, and the associated FoxCare clinics. The Tri-Town Campus technically operates as an extension of the Fox emergency room, so nurses there also join the union in Oneonta.
NYSNA, which includes 42,000 registered nurses and other medical workers statewide, represents the registered nurses at Fox. Another union, Service Employees International Union -1199, represents about 40 Licensed Practical Nurses (LPNs) at the FoxCare Center, Fox hospital and nursing home in Oneonta.
Although the LPN nurses did get the December bonus, their contract is “terrible,” according to a nurse who works at the FoxCare Center. She asked to remain anonymous due to fear of retaliation from her manager. “I feel like we are like the little peons of the Bassett community,” she said. Despite corporate messages of a unified “One Bassett,” she alleged that there was a significant pay disparity between Fox and Bassett nurses in equivalent positions.
The SEIU-represented nurses will begin negotiating a new contract in March, she said. “There's a lot of unfair stuff in the contract.”
Representatives of the Bassett Healthcare Network did not answer a request for further comments about the bonus and contract issues before press time Monday.
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213.
