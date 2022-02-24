Nurses' bonuses blocked as Bassett demands renegotiation

The holiday bonus never came this year for some local nurses.
More than 50 nurses at A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta and the Fox Tri-Town Campus in Sidney were denied an end-of-the-year bonus in December after they refused to renegotiate their contract, union representatives told The Daily Star on Wednesday.
In November, the Bassett Healthcare Network publicized that all employees would receive “substantial gratitude bonuses,” — $3,000 for full-time employees and $1,500 for half-time workers — as a thank you to Bassett’s nearly 5,000 staff for their “dedication and hard work” through the pandemic.
Employees got an email from Tommy Ibrahim, president of the Bassett network, announcing the extra pay.
“I’m inspired by you and humbled to work alongside you,” the email said. “The work you’re doing for our patients, community and each other is truly life-saving.”
The same day, workers were sent a message from the human resources department with more specific details. There was a caveat in the fine print that caught the attention of some nurses: eligibility for “employees who are covered by a collective bargaining agreement will be determined by the outcome of an interactive negotiation process between union leaders” and hospital management.
“Who negotiates for a bonus?” asked Diane Earle, an emergency room nurse at Fox hospital and local union president.
The only unionized nurses in the Bassett system are those who work for Fox Hospital, where there has been a union for nearly 50 years.
The Tri-Town Campus technically operates as an extension of the Fox emergency room, so nurses there also join the union in Oneonta.
There are a total of 67 registered nurses at Fox and Tri-Town combined. Of these, 52 are union members and 50 work full-time, according to the New York State Nurses Association, which represents 42,000 nurses and other medical workers statewide.
“We were shocked because we got the original and we said, oh, we’re gonna get a bonus. That is nice,” Earle said during an interview on Feb. 23. “People were excited about that, let’s put it that way. It didn’t change anything. But it was a token of their appreciation.”
“Then our the union leadership got notification that they wanted a concession, they wanted to meet, they wanted the nurses who are covered … we were being asked to give them something in return,” she said.
The announcement kicked off two weeks of calls and Zoom meetings, including one that Earle attended on her iPad in a hospital closet, because Fox was “jam-packed, there was no place to go,” during the omicron surge in December.
In July 2021, the Fox nurses had signed a new three-year contract. The Bassett network had pushed to modify to the nurse’s pension and retirement benefits, but the union would not agree. Then in December, Fox management asked the union to reopen and reverse their decision, Earle said.
“We don’t know why. No one’s ever told us why. I mean, to me, that seems like a backdoor, anti-union gesture,” she said. “It was a slap in the face.”
“The bonus issue with the A.O. Fox nurses was really the last straw, in terms of feeling that they were not being heard or respected for the important work that they do — caring for their community,” NYSNA spokesperson Kristi Barnes said during a phone interview Wednesday afternoon.
“Usually contracts are negotiated every three, sometimes every four years. So it’s very unusual to end a negotiation, to settle a contract, and then try to reopen it,” Barnes explained. “I think that the nurses were just, you know, stunned. Stunned and also insulted.”
The fact that Fox hospital has frequently been short-staffed during the past two years has made the work harder and patient care has suffered as a result, Earle said. “The bottom line is about taking care of patients, because patients, when they’re well cared for, and they have adequate staff at the bedside, have better outcomes.”
“I don’t want to paint Fox in a negative way. I’ve worked there a long time. Many of us that have worked there are vested in Fox hospital and the community and the patients that we serve … I mean, that’s why we’re there,” she said.
Fox hospital has about 60 patient beds, but only one-third are currently being used because there are not enough nurses, Earle explained. There should be at least one registered nurse for every six patients on the hospital wards, and two to four nurses on duty in the emergency room. In reality, she said, some shifts go uncovered, and nurses are pushed to work overtime beyond their 12-hour shifts. The New York State Department of Health statistics showed Fox with 14 beds in use and 11 available Wednesday.
“We don’t have ratios in the emergency room. If they don’t have the availability or capability upstairs, we’re boarding people in our emergency rooms, so then, you’re trying to add that on to your normal workflow.” The ER has 15 beds, “but we do utilize hallway beds as well — and chairs, depending on the flow,” Earle said.
The Bassett career webpage showed 352 jobs available across the network Wednesday, including 10 registered nurse positions open in Oneonta and 57 in Cooperstown.
“If you don’t work in healthcare, it would be difficult for people to truly understand how difficult the last two years have been. I’m a little, a little shocked. It’s —” Earle teared up as she spoke. “I’m emotional right now. I don’t think people feel like heroes anymore. They just feel underappreciated and devalued.”
Fox Hospital and the Bassett Healthcare Network did not reply to phone and email requests for comments about the bonus and contracts issues before press time Wednesday
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
