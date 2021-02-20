Oneonta, NY (13820)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to lingering snow showers this afternoon. High near 25F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch. Heavier amounts in persistent snowbands..

Tonight

Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 14F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.