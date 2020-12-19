ALBANY — The estimated 90,000 residents of New York’s nursing homes and the approximately 150,000 employees at those facilities are slated to be offered the Pfizer vaccine for the COVID-19 contagion in the coming week.
Stephen Hanse, president of two provider groups, both the New York State Health Facilities Association and the New York State Center for Assisted Living, told CNHI that operators of the nursing homes won’t require staffers to get the doses but expect most will opt to be immunized for the coronavirus. The vaccinations at the nursing homes are expected to be completed in February, he said.
Each recipient will get two shots, approximately three weeks apart. The shots will be administered by staffers with CVS, Walgreen and pharmacies that have arrangements to serve the homes.
“This is a great development because what this vaccine really provides for us is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Hanse told CNHI Friday. For New York counties, COVID-19 deaths at nursing homes in recent weeks have accounted for the majority of the fatalities traced to the virus statewide.
Bill Hammond, senior fellow for health policy at the Empire Center, an Albany think tank, said over the five weeks from Oct. 25 through Nov. 29, COVID-19 deaths at New York nursing homes, despite numerous restrictions and testing requirements put into place, have accounted for one quarter of all coronavirus fatalities in the state in that period.
The phenomenon illustrates the acute challenge in trying to keep the fast-spreading virus out of congregate care facilities, he said.
According to state date, 67.4% of New York’s more than 28,000 coronavirus deaths involved persons who were 70 years old or older.
State Assemblyman Richard Gottfried, D-Manhattan, the influential chairman of the Assembly Health Committee, said the vaccine is expected to play a key role in protecting the patients and employees in the facilities.
“The vaccine for nursing homes can’t come soon enough,” Gottfried said “Those are top priority recipients, and I think everyone agrees with that.”
He noted he plans to get vaccinated himself as soon as he is eligible to receive the shots. “For all of us, I think it’s a duty to ourselves and our community.”
In the coming legislative session, the lawmaker noted, pushing for increased funding for nursing homes and other providers involved in the Medicaid program will be a priority.
“The Medicaid program has been on an austerity budget for many years now, and health care providers and their patients and families have suffered.”
Although virus positivity rates from stepped up testing efforts have climbed across the state in recent weeks, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said a shutdown of non-essential businesses is “totally avoidable” as long as New York hospitals don’t become saturated with COVID-19 patients.
No hospital, he said, has signaled that it is within three weeks of reaching 85% of their patient capacity, the threshold for determining if a businesses will be put put on pause, Cuomo said.
State data updated Friday indicated a total of 6,081 persons are being treated at New York hospitals for the coronavirus. Out 249,385 tests conducted across the state since Thursday, 12,697 came back with positive results, for a rate of 5.1%.
The Finger Lakes region had the highest daily positivity rate in the state, at 8.3%. It was followed by the Mohawk Valley, at 8.2%. The North Country positivity rate stood a 4.5%, while the Southern Tier had the lowest rate in New York, at just below 2.5%.
The federal Centers for Disease Control warned this week that a combination of projection models indicates COVID-19 deaths will likely increase over the next four weeks, with as many as 27,700 new deaths likely to be reported nationally in the week ending Jan. 9.
New York has received an initial shipment of 170,000 doses of the Pfizer-developed vaccine, and is expecting to get 346,000 doses of the Moderna-produced vaccine later this month. The Moderna vaccine received federal approval Friday.
For the nursing home industry, the 2021 legislative session offers a chance for it to make its case that, during a pandemic, the state should increase funding to providers.
“Our biggest issue, which COVID really brought to light, was that the Legislature and policymakers need to view long-term care as an investment and not an expense,” Hanse said. “For the past 12 years, the state budget has cut funding to nursing homes.”
Gottfried has long been a supporter for greater funding to the homes. He said one potential revenue source for increased funding to health care is a proposal to increase state income taxes on New York’s wealthiest residents.
Lawmakers are expected to take up the tax proposal in the coming days.
Early in 2021, Gottfried said he hopes to see progress on a measure that would impose “safe staffing” levels on nursing homes and hospitals. Industry executives have fought the proposal, which is supported by the New York State Nurses Association, a union.
Gottfried contends nursing homes have been chronically understaffed and the state has been ineffective with its oversight over quality of care.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
