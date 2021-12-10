Nutcracker Day: Classic ballet adapted for COVID in Oneonta

After the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic prevented a typical Nutcracker performance, local ballet dancers are thinking outside the theater.
Fokine Ballet Company, the performance arm of Oneonta’s Decker School of Ballet, will present Nutcracker Day, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18. The downtown event will feature a “Mice on Main” scavenger hunt through local businesses, free children’s crafts, a themed basket raffle and live excerpts of the ballet at the Foothills Performing Arts & Civic Center.
Donna Decker, Fokine director and studio owner, said auditions began in late October.
“The catalyst was that the SUNY Oneonta campus was not letting outsiders on campus,” she said, noting that the performance usually takes place at the college’s Goodrich Theatre. “The high school was also not letting outsiders in, and those are the only two places big enough in Oneonta.”
“We could not get into Goodrich Theatre, because everyone on campus has to be vaccinated,” Liz Brown, studio parent and co-chair of the event, echoed. “They didn’t know about vaccines for younger kids (at the time) … and it was either that or not have anyone under 12 perform, but that’s a key part of it.”
The modified ballet, Decker said, will showcase about 40 students, ages 6 through 18, from Oneonta, and “Afton, Walton, Delhi, Margaretville and Morris.”
Brown said Nutcracker Day has been planned by Decker and a team of parent volunteers. The day, she said, will offer family-friendly activities.
“The Mice on Main event is going to be happening from 11 to 1, so there will be mice in the stores and people can pick up the scavenger hunt (from Foothills) … or they can also get handout sheets at the stores,” she said. They’ll go around and get a little checkmark for each and, if they find them all, they can come back and get a prize. The prize this year is a free ballet lesson and a ticket to the (basket) raffle.
“Then the performances are down at Foothills in the atrium, and they’re going to be at 1:30 and 3,” Brown continued. “We are planning on having a bake sale, but people can’t eat what they buy indoors, because we are requiring the audience to be masked and dancers will also be masked. There will be a tent and warming (station) so people can go outside to eat. Performances will be about an hour long and it’s highlights from the Nutcracker. It will be narrated and all the dances people are familiar with; it’s all the fun stuff that everyone recognizes.”
Presenting the ballet this way, Brown said, not only keeps it visible but offers audiences an up-close experience.
“It’s maybe a little more understandable for a younger audiences,” she said. “It’s a shorter show — only an hour — so this is accessible for perhaps a younger audience who gets to be closer to the dancers. But it’s not just for kids, it’s for the entire community and anyone who has an interest in the arts. We’re so lucky to have this level of education and performance available to kids in our community.”
And it was studio kids, Decker and Brown said, who helped determine the show must go on. Earlier this month, dancers also participated in the city’s holiday parade and the Dec. 9 tree-lighting ceremony.
“The kids really wanted to perform and, even more than performing, they love rehearsals,” Decker said. “I know it sounds crazy, but they love it.”
“The kids missed out on the opportunity to do it last year,” Brown said. “There was virtually nothing that happened — some small performances in the studio that got recorded, but essentially there was no Nutcracker last year — and we all had a meeting, as parents, in late September where we said, ‘We’ve got to do something. These kids work so hard, they love the Nutcracker, the community loves the Nutcracker, so how can we … put something together that will bring the magic of it to everyone and give the kids the experience they want and deserve without doing what we’re used to?’ Lots of ideas were thrown out, and this is what we pared it down to and what was the most realistic and could work with the community.”
For more information or a Nutcracker Day schedule, find “Fokine Ballet Company” on Facebook or the Facebook “Nutcracker Day in Oneonta” event page. Also, follow @deckerschoolofballet on Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.