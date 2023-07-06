New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit last week against Centers Health Care, the corporate owner of Cooperstown Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing, alleging that the company stole $83 million in government funding.
As a result of understaffing at its facilities, residents suffered neglect, suffering, humiliation and even death, according to the lawsuit filed June 28 filed in state court in Manhattan.
The lawsuit comes after an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.
The lawsuit targets four nursing homes owned and operated by Centers for Care LLC, doing business as Centers Health Care: two in New York City — Beth Abraham Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in the Bronx and Holliswood Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare in Queens — Buffalo Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Buffalo and Martine Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in White Plains.
Cooperstown Center For Rehabilitation and Nursing, at 128 Phoenix Mills Cross Road in Index — a hamlet in the town of Hartwick — was not named in the lawsuit.
Centers Health Care spokesperson Jeff Jacomowitz said via email Thursday that the company "prides itself on its commitment to patient care."
"Centers denies the New York Attorney General’s allegations wholeheartedly and attempted to resolve this matter out of court," he said. "We will fight these spurious claims with the facts on our side."
Jacomowitz declined to comment on whether Cooperstown Center was investigated by the AG, citing the ongoing litigation.
Cooperstown Center has been mired in controversy since the original Otsego Manor, which was owned by Otsego County and received a $5 million to $6 million annual subsidy from the county to cover its deficits, was sold to Focus Ventures in 2014 despite strong local opposition, according to Daily Star archives.
Focus cut the staff of the nursing home from 298 to 225 employees and was beset with patient-care issues and regulatory inspections in its time running the facility.
Late in 2016, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services designated Focus Otsego as one of the worst nursing homes in the state. The facility was put on probation, a recommendation from the state Department of Health which also imposed a $18,000 fine for violations.
Following a plea agreement, Focus Chief Executive Officer Joseph Zupnik was forced to sell in 2018 to Centers Health Care. The patient capacity and staffing levels remained the same.
Otsego County Representative Keith McCarty, R-District 9, was on the county board when the nursing home went from county owned to privately owned.
McCarty said Thursday that he wasn't aware of the AG's lawsuit against Centers, but that he knows people who have had relatives live at Cooperstown Center.
"When it was sold, I was against it," he said, "but down the road, it would have cost the county a lot of money. It was having its issues, it was hard to find a manager, and projections were that it was going to cost us millions of dollars a year ... [However] my belief is that we have to take care of our elderly people in the county."
Otsego County opened the $30 million manor in November 2004. The nursing home replaced the Otsego Meadows, a complex now used as office space by county agencies.
The lawsuit
Centers Health Care is a multistate health care continuum of nursing, rehabilitation and senior care services and facilities.
The lawsuit alleges that Centers' owners and operators stole more than $83 million in Medicaid and Medicare funds to enrich themselves, their families and business associates through an elaborate network of related companies and collusive, fraudulent transactions dating back to at least 2013, according to the lawsuit.
To stop further harm and suffering, James is seeking to block the four Centers nursing homes from admitting new residents until they are sufficiently staffed, to hire financial and health care monitors to oversee compliance and the return all of the wrongfully received government funds from Centers co-owners Kenneth Rozenberg and Daryl Hagler and others allegedly involved in the alleged fraud.
Meanwhile, nursing home residents at the four facilities did not receive adequate care and suffered neglect, mistreatment and humiliation, according to the lawsuit.
Insufficient staffing led to call bells being routinely ignored or unanswered, residents being forced to sit in their own urine and feces for hours, meals not being provided in a timely manner and personal belongings being lost or stolen, according to allegations in the lawsuit.
Residents, family members and staff reported the dismal conditions beginning well before the COVID-19 pandemic, which exposed and exacerbated the deficient resident care and poor working conditions, the lawsuit filing said.
The attorney general's office encourages anyone with information or concerns about alarming nursing home conditions or resident abuse or neglect to file a confidential complaint online or call the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit hotline at 833-249-8499.
