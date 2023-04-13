The New York City Department of Environmental Protection opened a new Delaware County office space in Arkville this week and announced a recruitment drive.
According to a media release, the offices, at 669 Route 38, were constructed through a partnership between DEP and the Catskill Watershed Corporation, a nonprofit organization that administers several water quality protection programs in the Catskill-Delaware watersheds.
“DEP is committed to strengthening our regional partnerships and investing in the heart of our watershed. These new offices and rewarding career opportunities will help sustain and build upon our partnership with the Catskills communities and CWC for years to come,” DEP Commissioner Rohit T. Aggarwala said in the release. “Promoting local, well-paying careers also ensures that we can maintain a highly qualified workforce that is able to achieve our shared goal of protecting the environment while delivering high-quality, clean drinking water to half of New York State’s population.”
“The Catskill Watershed Corporation is extremely pleased with DEP’s recruitment efforts, and their commitment to increase staff in Arkville will have long-term benefits to not only the local community, but the watershed as a whole,” CWC Executive Director Jason Merwin said. “A new generation of watershed youth will have the opportunity to return home after getting degrees, an option that has been limited over the years. In addition to the jobs themselves, sharing this new office space with DEP will help boost collaboration and ensure watershed communities benefit from improved efficiencies. CWC looks forward to continuing our long-standing partnership in the years to come.”
According to the release, DEP is recruiting new employees from the Catskills region to fill positions based at the new complex including assistant engineers, project managers and program managers, with salaries ranging from $51,000 to $122,000 per year. Interested candidates can search for jobs and apply for positions by visiting nyc.gov/jobs.
“Today’s grand opening of the DEP’s Delaware County offices in Arkville is not just about bricks and mortar — it’s about creating new opportunities in the Catskills region and reaffirming our commitment to protecting water quality,” said U.S. Rep. Marc Molinaro, R-NY 19. “I’m excited to see this local workforce grow and continue its service to the largest municipal water supply system in the nation.”
“Today’s announcement is great news on several fronts,” said state Senator Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus. “The creation of good paying, professional jobs here in Delaware County is a major development for the region that will pay dividends for years to come. Additionally, the growing synergy between the Department of Environmental Protection and the Catskill Watershed Corporation will lead to the best possible service for the people who live and work here in the Watershed along with the protection of our environment.”
“The new positions at the Department of Environmental Protection Arkville office are wonderful news for Delaware County. Good paying, rewarding careers are always good news, but particularly for our rural communities and in today’s economy, and I hope these positions will be filled locally by the hardworking people of Delaware County,” said state Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie. “We are so pleased to welcome the DEP as they expand into Arkville and hope to bring more jobs to the community and throughout the Catskill watershed now that the hiring freeze is over.”
“Delaware County is excited to hear about the professional jobs being added to the new facility in Arkville,” said Tine B. Mole, chair of the Delaware County Board of Supervisors. “The new positions are a welcome addition to the local workforce helping provide jobs for our residents and creating opportunities for people that want to become part of our growing community here in the Catskills.”
DEP’s Arkville offices house employees from the agency’s tree taskforce, regulatory programs, source water protection programs, water supply operations, legal team, and the department’s bureau that oversees large water-supply construction projects. Aside from DEP’s office space, the 35,000-square-foot building also houses the CWC offices, a 144-seat auditorium and an 800-square-foot exhibit area occupied by the Catskill Water Discovery Center, which is open to the public.
