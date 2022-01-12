The New York City Department of Environmental Protection announced Wednesday that its recreational boating program on four reservoirs in the Catskills attracted 1,826 visitors in 2021, breaking the previous annual record by more than 150.
According to a media release, the increase in use was largely attributable to boat rentals from certified vendors. A total of 1,201 people rented a pre-cleaned boat to paddle on the reservoirs last year, outpacing the previous record by more than 250 rentals.
The program includes reservoirs in Delaware and Schoharie counties.
“The increased use of our recreation boating program reflects a broader uptick in the number of visitors to the Catskills,” DEP Commissioner Vincent Sapienza said in the release. “The pandemic has supercharged our neighbors’ interest in outdoor recreation, as they sought safe and fun experiences with their families. We are happy that many have found that experience through paddling on four of our reservoirs in the Catskills, and by renting a boat from one of local businesses that make the process easy while also protecting water quality.”
"Breaking participation records in the reservoir boating program despite less-than-perfect weather this season is a testament to the growth in popularity of outdoor recreation in the watershed,” said Jason Merwin, executive director of the Catskill Watershed Corporation. “CWC is proud to participate and work with DEP and local vendors to ensure the program continues to grow. Environmentally friendly recreation and economic development in the region continues to demonstrate a compatibility with the protection of water quality, benefitting watershed communities in the Catskills and the millions of customers of the water supply."
Last year marked the 10th year of recreational boating at Cannonsville, Neversink, Pepacton and Schoharie reservoirs. A total of 1,826 canoes and kayaks were registered with DEP or rented from local businesses last year, the release said. Of those, 1,201 boats were rented from local businesses and 625 boats were registered directly with DEP. Pepacton Reservoir led the way with 1,003 visits, followed by Neversink Reservoir with 526, Schoharie Reservoir with 182 and Cannonsville Reservoir with 115. Of the boats registered directly with DEP, most were owned by residents of watershed counties and visitors from the New York City metro area. Boating tags were also issued to visitors from 12 states, including Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas and Virginia, according to the release.
Rental boats were available at the reservoirs for the eighth year. The rental program, administered in partnership with the CWC, provides boating access for people who do not own a boat. CWC funded the acquisition of 30 storage racks for the rental boats, and it administers the process to vet and approve businesses that applied to participate in the rental program. CWC is currently looking for a business partner to offer pre-cleaned rental boats for Cannonsville Reservoir, which does not have a business providing that service. Any business owner who would like to provide rental boats for Cannonsville Reservoir can contact Barbara Puglisi at CWC by email at puglisi@cwconline.org.
Before 2009, DEP only issued tags for metal rowboats that were used and stored at the reservoirs for the purpose of fishing. More than 13,000 tags are currently issued to anglers who have rowboats at the reservoirs, according to the release. Every boat that is used on the reservoirs is required to be inspected and steam cleaned to avoid the spread of invasive species.
