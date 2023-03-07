The NYCM Foundation on Tuesday announced a $50,000 donation to the United Way of Delaware and Otsego Counties.
In a media release, NYCM Insurance President and CEO Cheryl Robinson said, “At NYCM, our purpose is to express and demonstrate genuine care for people’s well-being so that others have hope for a better tomorrow and the courage to persevere. NYCM has always had a strong commitment to our local communities, and we are excited to strengthen our relationship with the United Way and demonstrate our genuine care.”
In addition to the foundation’s donation, NYCM employees raised $2,077 for United Way, the release said. The company held a “Lunch and Learn” information session on the United Way’s impact, which was attended by 231 employees.
"Having NYCM's support this year is such a blessing," United Way of Delaware and Otsego Counties Executive Director Elizabeth Monaco said. "NYCM kicked it off with a corporate donation of $50,000 and I was stunned. Then employees began to donate, and they generously contributed more than $2,000. From the bottom of my heart I cannot thank everyone enough for their support and generous donations. Because of NYCM we have surpassed our goal for Otsego County, and we will be able to provide funding at a level higher than organizations have received in that community in several years.”
“We felt it was a critical moment for NYCM to support our local United Way chapter," Robinson said. "Reaching out to our local counties is important as there is currently a large gap in available funds with the needs of these communities which the United Way is uniquely positioned to meet.”
