NYCM Insurance appoints first female leader

NYCM Insurance announced Wednesday, March 30, the appointment of Cheryl Robinson as president and chief executive officer, effective March 1.
The appointment comes in the wake of former President/CEO V. Daniel Robinson II’s retirement effective Feb. 28, and marks the company’s first female president and chief executive officer, the company said in a media release. Cheryl Robinson formerly served as NYCM Insurance executive vice president/chief operating officer and has been with the company for more than 21 years.
Robinson is an Edmeston native and earned her Bachelor of Business Administration degree in marketing at St. Bonaventure University in 2001. Since then, she has served in many roles at NYCM Insurance, including application testing supervisor, project management manager, project management division manager, and first senior vice president. She was promoted to executive VP/COO in February 2019.
“I’m humbled to be the next president/CEO of NYCM Insurance and the first woman to serve in the position,” Robinson said in the release. “I want to thank the Board of Directors for their continued guidance and support. As I reflect on becoming the first female NYCM president/CEO during Women’s History Month, I think about how far we have come as a company and as a country. As I look ahead to the future at NYCM, I’m excited to bring a new perspective and am motivated and energized by the strength, character, and care our employees demonstrate every day.”
Robinson’s great-great-grandfather Van Ness D. Robinson founded the Edmeston insurance company in 1899, and she is the daughter of her predecessor Dan Robinson was appointed president/CEO in 1993 and had been with the company since 1971. He will continue to serve as the chairman of the NYCM Insurance Board of Directors.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to lead such a tremendous team and company for the past 28 years,” Dan Robinson said. “It has been challenging, fun, and rewarding, and I am excited for the direction NYCM is headed. I have enjoyed working with Cheryl and the rest of the NYCM Board of Directors to orchestrate a seamless transition, and I am confident Cheryl will continue to lead NYCM to reach new goals and milestones.”
