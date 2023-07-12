The New York Power Authority will host its annual Antique Auto Show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 16, on the grounds of the Blenheim-Gilboa Pumped Storage Power Project Visitors Center. The event is organized by the Schoharie Valley Region Antique Automobile Club of America and is in its 52nd year, according to a NYPA media release.
More than 150 antique cars are expected to be on display, “spanning decades of design and innovation,” the release said. An electric vehicle class has been added, so EV owners are invited to enter their vehicles to win NYPA’s EVolve NY Award. Several EVs will be on display, including NYPA’s Ford F-150 Lightning and Kia EV6.
Attendees can stop by the Evolve NY table to learn about NYPA’s statewide fast charging network and sign up to test-drive an EV in a Ride and Drive event on Aug. 19 at the visitors center. An exhibit will give EV facts and information on charging at home, work and when traveling. A 10 a.m. presentation in the visitors center theater will cover topics including the EVolve NY fast charging network and what NYPA is doing to ensure long distance travel across New York state is achievable in an EV, the release said.
The event will also include food trucks, crafts and other vendors. Car registration begins at 8 a.m. The event will be held rain or shine.
Those attending can visit the Blenheim-Gilboa Visitors Center, housed in a restored 19th-century dairy barn and part of the Lansing Manor historic house museum complex. The visitor center features interactive exhibits on such subjects as Basics of Electricity, Uses of Electricity, and operation of the Blenheim-Gilboa Project, the release said. The visitor center is open daily, year-round, for guided tours from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The complex is on Route 30, 17 miles south of Middleburgh and five miles north of Grand Gorge.
Additional events will held throughout the year, the release said. Admission to the visitor center, Lansing Manor, and events, is free. School groups and community organizations are welcome. For further information and a calendar of events, call 800-724-0309 or visit www.nypa.gov.
