The New York Power Authority has been awarded the WELL Health-Safety Rating at its facilities for its operational policies, maintenance protocols, emergency plans and stakeholder education to address the ongoing COVID-19 environment and broader health and safety-related issues into the future. according to a media release on Thursday, Sept. 16.
Locally, the New York Power Authority runs the Blenheim-Gilboa Power Project, and associated Visitors Center, in North Blenheim.
The rating award was made by International WELL Building Institute, an evidence-based, third-party entity that provides a verified rating for all new and existing buildings and spaces, the release said. The WELL Health-Safety Rating provides a centralized source and governing body to validate efforts made by building owners and operators to prepare their spaces for re-entry in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
