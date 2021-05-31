The New York Power Authority has announced the expanded re-opening of its Blenheim-Gilboa Visitors Center Complex, including Historic Lansing Manor. The facilities opened May 31.
In accordance with state Indoor Family Entertainment Centers guidelines, the Visitors Center complex at 1378 State Route 30 will be open Mondays through Fridays for guided tours of up to 15 people including school groups, families or individuals and groups who are willing to tour with others, according to a media release.
To protect visitors and NYPA employees, the Power Authority has added safety precautions, including indoor air filtration systems, visitor health screenings and temperature checks and between-tour facility cleanings, the release said. All visitors must wear masks. Tour guides will wear masks as well. Further information on health and safety entry requirements is available in the FAQ on NYPA’s website, nypa.gov/BGVisitorsCenter.
NYPA has added a reservation system that allows for limited, timed, guided tours. Reservations are encouraged, but walk-ins can be scheduled if space permits. The visitors center and Lansing Manor have separate reservation systems. To make a reservation or for more information, visit the visitors center information page or call 800-724-0309.
Because of changing conditions in response to COVID-19, up-to-date information regarding the facilities will be available on the website. All NYPA visitors center events remain canceled until further notice, the release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.