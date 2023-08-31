The New York Power Authority announced Thursday it will celebrate the 50th anniversary of operations at its Blenheim-Gilboa Pumped Storage Power Project with a free community event from noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Blenheim-Gilboa visitors center. The project first began generating power on July 5, 1973, according to a media release.
The celebration event will host family-friendly activities and attractions, the release said, including a disco-themed bounce house, a toddler bounce house, face painting, lawn games, arts and crafts, a photo booth and inflatable Twister and Hungry Hungry Hippos. Live entertainment will be provided by DJ Patrick M. DelRosario and the Red Wagon band. The event will feature food trucks and a vendor marketplace.
The 50th anniversary celebration will culminate with a drone light show beginning at 8 p.m. Three hundred synchronized drones will create images “that highlight NYPA, Blenheim-Gilboa, Albany, eagles, and New York’s clean energy future,” the release said.
In addition to participating in the games and activities at the visitors center, guests can tour historic Lansing Manor and the outdoor recreation areas surrounding the visitors center complex, including hiking trails, boating and fishing.
The visitors center is housed in a restored 19th-century dairy barn and “features a wide range of interactive exhibits on such subjects as the basics of electricity, uses of electricity, and the operation of the Blenheim-Gilboa Pumped Storage Power Project,” the release said. The visitors center is open daily, year-round, for guided tours between 10 a.m. and 5.p.m.
The complex is at 1378 State Route 30 in North Blenheim, 17 miles south of Middleburgh and five miles north of Grand Gorge.
Admission to the visitors center and events is always free, according to the release. School groups, community organizations and coach operators are welcome. For more information and a complete calendar of events, call 1-800-724-0309 or visit owww.nypa.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.