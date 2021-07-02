The New York Power Authority has announced the full re-opening of its Blenheim-Gilboa Visitors Center and the Lansing Manor on July 5.
Most restrictions in place from the COVID-19 pandemic have been removed, according to a media release, but those who are unvaccinated will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing, as cited by the state Department of Health.
The admission-free attractions, at 1378 State Route 30, will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and are part of the power authority’s Blenheim-Gilboa Pumped Storage Power Project, the largest pumped-storage electric power project in New York.
During the pandemic, the power authority added safety precautions to the visitors center and Lansing Manor, including state-of-the-art indoor air filtration systems and additional cleanings, which will remain in place, the release said.
The visitors center, housed in a renovated dairy barn, offers hands-on exhibits where attendees can learn about energy, the environment and local history. Throughout the year, the center also serves as the focal point for many free, special events, including the 50th annual Antique Auto Show, hosted by the Schoharie Valley Region Antique Automobile Club of America, scheduled for Sunday, July 18. Visit NYPA online for more information on the auto show and other events.
Lansing Manor, built by Revolutionary-era patriot John Ten Eyck Lansing Jr. in 1819, is filled with authentic furnishings from the first half of the 19th century. The house was listed in the National Register of Historic Places and was fully restored by NYPA in 1977 to reflect the lifestyles of the people who lived in the house during its first 50 years, the release said.
Group tours are encouraged to use the online reservation system or call 800-724-0309 for more information. Walk-ins are welcome.
