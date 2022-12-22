New York State Electric & Gas was preparing Thursday for high winds associated with a winter storm that was expected to move across the state.
According to a NYSEG media release, the company pre-staged line and tree personnel across the state to assist with restoration efforts, if needed.
Forecasts called for wind gusts potentially reaching 60 mph in two stages on Friday and Saturday, as well as snow and ice, to begin late Thursday in Western New York and then move east across the state. “The wind, ice, and snow have the potential to bring down trees and limbs, causing damage to overhead power lines and other electrical equipment,” the release said. NYSEG urged customers to monitor local forecasts and prepare for the possibility of service interruptions.
In preparation for the event, the company pre-staged 330 line and tree crews across the state to assist with restoration efforts if needed. Company and contractor crews will be onsite and prepared “to facilitate an effective and efficient response should outages occur,” the release said.
NYSEG will provide updates throughout the event on its website and Facebook and Twitter, the release said. Customers can also sign up for email alerts and download the NYSEG mobile app to get the most up-to-date information.
To report a power interruption, contact NYSEG at 1-800-572-1131.
