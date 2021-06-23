Because of weather delays and additional utility work, NYSEG and its contractor, DDS Companies, will extending the gas main replacement on East Street near Graduate Avenue until Wednesday, June 30.
According to a media release, the traffic signal will be in flash mode during working hours, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and flaggers will control the intersection. Drivers should obey all flaggers and temporary traffic control devices.
For more information, call the Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or email dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us.
