New York State Electric & Gas will inspect natural gas meters that are located inside homes and businesses across the region. According to a NYSEG media release, the inspections are a requirement of federal and state regulations.
There are about 63,000 indoor meters in NYSEG’s service territory, the release said. Of those, 10,000 are due to be inspected this year. Inspectors will use a device to detect any gas leakage and complete a visual inspection for corrosion on all exposed piping up to the natural gas meter inside homes and businesses.
“Any number of issues can go unnoticed if our gas infrastructure isn’t inspected,” said Chris Hepler, manager of NYSEG Gas Operations Technical Services. “Excessive corrosion, abnormal operating conditions, and leaks are just a few of the issues that could pose a problem for customers and property if the inspections don’t identify them for resolution.”
NYSEG employees and qualified contractors will perform the inspections, the release said. They will identify themselves and show green or yellow company identification badges before entering homes. NYSEG encourages customers to always ask to see the ID of any employee and contractor. Inspectors can be expected Mondays through Saturdays. An inspection will take about 10 minutes to complete, the release said.
If customers are not available or if inspectors are unable to access the meter, they will leave an informational card and schedule a second visit. If NYSEG is unable to gain access to a meter, gas service could be shut off until it is deemed safe, and customers may be charged a $100 fee. Learn more about the inspections at https://tinyurl.com/3v78p8sx
