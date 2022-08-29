Drivers in the area saw a very lare load on Monday.
A transformer for NYSEG moved through state Route 205 in Otsego County, I-88 and state Route 28 in Delaware County on Aug. 29, part of a multiyear energy grid upgrade.
The transformer with the trailer pulling it are approximately 218 feet long and 17 feet in height and require numerous bucket trucks moving power lines and branches up, state police said.
The transformer will continue travel tomorrow on Aug. 30 toward Hamden Hill in Delhi to the new substation, they said.
“New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) is launching multiyear energy upgrades, collectively called the Brightline BES (Bulk Electric System) Initiative to ensure compliance with a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission order,” according to information provided to The Daily Star by Kelly Packard, manager of corporate communications of Avangrid.
FERC established a “Brightline” Order for reliability standards for electrical transmission systems operating at 100kV and above, according to NYSEG.
The upgrades will allow NYSEG to meet the reliability and growing demands for their communities and the energy demands of the economy, NYSEG said.
Currently, NYSEG is in the first phase of the Brightline BES Initiative, which involves the construction of a new green field north of the Fraser Substation on Hamden Hill Road near Fraser.
The multiyear energy upgrades will meet the demand for additional power in the Fraser/Delhi region, NYSEG said, and the additional energy transmitted by the project will encourage and support expanded economic development.
“The upgrades will improve the reliability and resiliency of the entire transmission system, ensuring safe and reliable distribution of power is maintained,” according to the information provided.
