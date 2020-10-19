NYSEG and its contractor, DDS, will continue to work on Center Street and West Street this week, through Friday, Oct. 23.
According to a media release, West Street will be closed from Cherry Street to Center Street until Wednesday and from Cherry Street to Chestnut Street Thursday and Friday. Work will occur on Center Street in various locations from Yager Avenue to Brook Street. All work will occur between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Drivers should obey all flaggers and temporary traffic control devices.
Questions or concerns related to the project should be directed to the Department of Public Service by emailing dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us or calling 607-432-2100.
