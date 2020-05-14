NYSEG will repair and replace manhole structures on Chestnut Street Extension in Oneonta beginning around 8 a.m. Monday, May 18, weather permitting. The work is expected to conclude by 5 p.m.
Chestnut Street Extension will be limited to one-way traffic heading from Main Street to Market Street, according to a media release. The Clinton Plaza exit to Chestnut Street Extension will be closed.
For more information, contact the city Department of Public Service at 607-432-2100 or dpsinfo@oneonta.ny.us
