Otsego County Rep. Peter Oberacker said he has filed the petitions needed to run for the state Senate seat being vacated by Sen. James Seward.
In an email to supporters, Oberacker announced he submitted more than 3,000 signatures for the Republican, Conservative, and Independence Party lines.
"I am truly grateful for all of the work that was put in by our team in such a short time and I will stand up in Albany to ensure a better future for New Yorkers as your State Senator," Oberacker said in the email.
