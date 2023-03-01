State Sen. Peter Oberacker, R–Schenevus, announced on Wednesday that he has been appointed to a special Anti-Semitism Working Group by Senate Minority Leader Leader Rob Ortt.
According to a media release from Oberacker’s office, the Senate panel will hold roundtables throughout the state “to hear from stakeholders and make recommendations on ways to best address the alarming rise in anti-Semitic incidents in New York State.”
“Heinous, violent acts in the name of anti-Semitism have been on the rise in New York and we must take decisive action to halt these disturbing crimes,” Oberacker said in the release. “I want to thank in advance those from the Jewish community who will be coming forward to describe very personal tragedies; your words will be instrumental. Working together, we will develop true solutions to ensure no one comes under attack because of their faith or religion. While I am honored to serve on this special Senate panel, I am deeply troubled that it is needed at all.”
“We continue to see an alarming rise in anti-Semitic hate crimes here in New York,” Ortt said. “These types of violence have no place in our state and nation — no innocent, law-abiding New Yorker should ever feel threatened, especially on the basis of their faith. The Senate Republican Conference is committed to restoring public safety, and protecting our Jewish brothers and sisters from hateful acts of violence. This working group will gather information and formulate solutions on how the Legislature can best reverse this rising trend, and I look forward to their report.”
The relase said Anti-Semitic incidents reached an all-time high in the United States last year, according to a recent report by the Anti-Defamation League and a recent poll by the ADL. Most recently, a report was conducted by the AJC State of Antisemitism in America Report 2022 outlining five key takeaways:
- More Jews feel less secure in America.
- American Jews are proud, but altering behavior out of fear.
- Antisemitism online and on social media is a continuing threat. But young American Jews experience it differently.
- American Jews pursuing higher education are experiencing some lows.
- Americans know antisemitism is a problem for society, but more can be done.
The working group will hold a series of discussions throughout the state, hearing testimony from stakeholders who have experienced and witnessed anti-Semitism, and those who work to educate about anti-Semitism. At the conclusion of the roundtables, the working group will issue a report and make a series of legislative recommendations, the release said.
The first roundtable will be announced soon, according to the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.