A bill in the state Legislature may secure an extra $400,000 in state aid for the Oneonta City School District.
If approved, the bill, introduced by state Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, and Assemblyman John Salka, R-Brookfield, would preserve $400,000 in state transportation aid already budgeted for in the state’s transportation budget allocation but denied the district because of a late submission for a reimbursement request during the 2018-2019 school year.
“The Oneonta City School District has a strong track record when it comes to contractual submissions and required paperwork,” Oberacker said. “This inadvertent oversight involving one item should not lead to an overwhelming penalty that would significantly harm student programming and services.”
At the time, the district was in the midst of negotiating a one-year contract extension with its longtime transportation services provider, Birnie Bus Service, according to Oneonta City School District Superintendent Thomas Brindley.
“We had been having difficulties with the transportation contractor throughout the year, and things deteriorated by the end of the school year,” Brindley said. “We considered taking on transportation ourselves, but could not incur those additional expenses.”
At that point in the year, it was too late to attempt to bid out the contract, Brindley said, so the district negotiated a one-year extension on its contract with Birnie.
“There was so much back-and-forth with the contract that everything got delayed,” Brindley said. “We ended up missing the filing date for the transportation aid submission.”
Current state law provides no mechanism for the recovery of a delinquent filing, other than state legislation, Oberacker said.
Brindley said district officials enlisted the aid of Oberacker’s predecessor, retired state Sen. James Seward, R-Milford, in obtaining the funds.
“Sen. Seward kicked this whole thing off and, as always, was most helpful to us throughout this process,” Brindley said. “We’re very appreciative of his efforts.”
When Seward realized that the bill would not make it to the Senate floor before his December retirement, Brindley said, he entrusted his successor with the responsibility of ensuring its ratification.
The bill — Oberacker’s first since taking office — was unanimously approved by the Senate Education Committee and has moved to the Finance Committee before proceeding to the full Senate for approval.
“It’s still a long haul,” Brindley said. “We’re not sure it will happen, but at a time when every penny counts, we’re hopeful.”
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
