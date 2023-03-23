State Sen. Peter Oberacker, R–Schenevus, announced this week he took part in the initial meeting of the joint budget conference committee on transportation.
“Bipartisan conference committees are a key part of the budget process as we work to reconcile differences between proposals from the governor, Senate, and Assembly,” Oberacker said in a media release. “It is crucial that legislative leaders adhere to the public budget discussions and avoid the Albany tradition of cutting backroom deals that fail to put all New Yorkers first.”
Regarding his assignment on the transportation budget conference committee, Oberacker said, “Local roads and bridges, and the dedicated workers who maintain them, are essential to public safety and our economy.”
He said he “joined with hundreds of highway workers from across the state calling for increased funding to help ensure our infrastructure needs are met,” and said he is working “for increases to programs that lead to improved roads and bridges, while keeping local taxes in check.”
“It is also key that the final transportation budget is fair and equitable for all areas of the state,” he said.
The conference committees are made up of five senators and five assemblymen whose job it is to negotiate budget differences between the houses, in concert with the governor, to develop a final spending plan, according to the release.
“There is a great deal of work ahead as we near the April 1st budget deadline and I look forward to the discussions moving forward,”Oberacker said. “A fiscally sound budget that meets the needs of those I represent with a focus on affordability, public safety, and improved opportunities is my goal.”
