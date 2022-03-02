Two incumbent state senators will compete in a June 28 Republican primary election after redistricting landed them both in the 51st District.
“We’re running. If you want the scoop, we're running. We're in it. We are definitely,” said Sen. Peter Oberacker, R-Schenevus, in a phone call Tuesday afternoon. Oberacker is a first-term senator for the 51st District who previously served on the Otsego County Board of Representatives, as Maryland town supervisor and as a town board member. “We're out there, getting our petitions ready to go to the field, get our signatures” before the April 7 candidate filing deadline.
Sen. Jim Tedisco, R-Glenville, is a senator in the current 49th District, which stretches from Schenectady past Old Forge, including all of Fulton and Hamilton counties and parts of Herkimer, Schenectady and Saratoga counties. Before the Senate, he served in the state Assembly for 33 years. Because of redistricting, the area he represented changed four times over those years.
Tedisco said during a phone interview Tuesday that a new district gives him a chance to “make new friends,” and he thinks the 51st District has plenty of like-minded people — “individuals who were supportive of a Republican conservative common sense agenda, to battle what we see right now is a very real failing progressive socialist agenda” from New York City.
The old 51st District includes parts of nine counties, winding from the Hudson Valley near New Paltz to the Finger Lakes in Auburn. The new district is more compact, covering seven counties — all of Chenango, Otsego, Schoharie and Montgomery counties, plus parts of Herkimer, Fulton and Schenectady counties.
“If you look at the new district, 86% of that district that I currently have will be in this new district,” Oberacker said — in terms of geography, not population. “So I hope that I proved myself to that district to come on out and support us.” He expressed concern that the rural voice will be diminished in a redrawn district that includes more densely-populated Schenectady County.
“It's not that they can't understand rural issues, but it's easier if you live in this district and know the rural challenges that we have," Oberacker said.
Both senators accused the Democratic Party of manipulating district lines specifically to pit them against each other. Oberacker described himself as “the poster child for gerrymandering.”
Tedisco went further: “I wouldn't even define this as a redistricting. I would define it as a savage attack on representative democracy,” he said. “It's one of the saddest days in my life when I found out. When I saw the district, I said, the district's beautiful. Same type of constituent I was representing before … Then I saw that we were matched up together in that, and very disappointing that that happened.”
When the new districts go into effect after the November election, the 51st will be a conservative-leaning district in which 58.5% voted Republican in the 2020 presidential election, according to the CUNY Center for Urban Research.
Tedisco’s campaign announced Monday that he had already won the endorsement of four county Republican committees, mostly comprising his existing district and “representing close to 60 percent of the weighted vote” for the new seat. He will be in Norwich on March 8 to promote himself to the Chenango County Republican Committee. He plans to emphasize his past successes, including property tax caps, eliminating license plate fees and making sure illegal immigrants don’t get government benefits or services, such as unemployment or tuition remission for their children to go to college. “Nobody in Otsego or Chenango or Schoharie who are citizens think they can break the law and get rewarded for it,” he said.
Both senators complimented each other. Oberacker said his opponent is tenacious and has “been in the business” of politics for a long time.
“I say we're getting actually two good senators, that they put at odds. And it means that they must either respect both of us or they're afraid of both of us,” he said.
Tedisco said: “I like Peter, I consider him a friend of mine. And we both decided this: at the end of the day, they're going to have a great senator."
Mike Forster Rothbart, staff writer, can be reached at mforsterrothbart@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow him at @DS_MikeFR on Twitter.
