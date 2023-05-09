State Sen. Peter Oberacker, a 1983 SUNY Delhi graduate and two-term state senator representing the 51st Senate District, will deliver SUNY Delhi's 2023 keynote address at the college's commencement ceremony. The event will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at the campus track field.
According to a media release, the college's 106th annual commencement will recognize more than 800 graduates receiving associate, bachelor's and master's degrees.
"We are pleased to welcome Senator Oberacker back to SUNY Delhi as our commencement speaker," Mary Bonderoff, SUNY Delhi's officer-in-charge, said in the release. "As a SUNY Delhi graduate, entrepreneur and public servant, Senator Oberacker is an important member of the SUNY Delhi family. We look forward to celebrating the achievements of our students with him as they begin the next chapter of their lives."
