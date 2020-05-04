On Tuesday, as part of the global day of giving #GivingTuesdayNow, YMCAs across New York state will join to showcase how they are staying “Open For Good” to meet the needs of their communities during the COVID-19 crisis. The Oneonta YMCA will participate.
“When businesses were shut down, the impact on YMCAs was immediately felt,” Kyle Stewart, executive director of the Alliance of New York State YMCAs, said in a media release. “With our communities closed, our YMCAs began to open for good by providing essential services throughout the state, including emergency child care for medical and essential workers, food programs and partnerships to ensure that kids and families know where their next meal is coming from, wellness checks to make sure our seniors are safe and supported, virtual programs for youth, families, supportive housing to our state’s most vulnerable populations, and more.”
“Our community misses coming to our Y and cannot wait until we open back up,” Frank Russo, executive director of The Oneonta Family YMCA, said in the release.
“While our buildings may be closed, we have been and will continue to serve our community," Russo said. "We created a 'Virtual Y' for all ages as a solution to keep and stay active while keeping safe. This is a free resource to anyone in the community. Our staff is making wellness calls to senior members and connecting them with resources they may need during this time followed up by helping with any errands they may need help with."
Russo also said the Oneonta YMCA is partnering to serve meals to the less fortunate and is a prepared resource for emergency child care for health care workers and first responders as well as blood drives, food distribution and other services. “We will continue to expand our means to be here for our community,” he said.
“I am incredibly proud of the way that our YMCAs in New York state have stepped up to support their communities during this difficult time, despite having significant challenges of their own,” Stewart said. “Now, we’re hoping that communities throughout our state will support us, so that we can continue providing essential services during this pandemic, and also ensure that we’re able to serve our communities as we reopen and recover.”
#GivingTuesdayNow is a global day of giving, set to take place on Tuesday, May 5, as an emergency response to the challenges caused by COVID-19. Those interested can support the YMCA by visiting www.ymcaforgood.org.
