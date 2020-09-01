Otsego County Office for the Aging has moved its Oneonta satellite office from the Elm Park Methodist Church on Chestnut Street to the first floor of the Otsego County Office Building at 242 Main Street in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays. Community members can reach the office by calling 607-432-9041 or can call the main office in Cooperstown at 607-547-4232 to schedule an appointment.
