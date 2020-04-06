Bound to off-campus leases but unable or unwilling to return to Oneonta after spring break, the COVID-19 pandemic has some local college students feeling helpless.
SUNY Oneonta will either credit or refund students for unused portions of on-campus room fees, depending on if the student is graduating. Hartwick College is working on plans for rebating students for room and board, according to its website.
But Hillside Commons tenants are being offered no such rental relief, according to an email between tenant Nicole Cioffi and Hillside Commons, shared with The Daily Star
Cioffi, a senior at SUNY Oneonta, said she chose not to return to campus after spring break because of social distancing precautions.
“I didn’t think it was safe,” Cioffi said. “They tell you to stay home and I didn’t think it was safe to go back to my apartment and mingle with my roommates.”
Unless she finds a sublease, Cioffi must pay rent until July 31. In a Monday, April 6 email to The Daily Star, a Hillside Commons spokesperson said all subleasers need to be students too. Cioffi said she’s tried to sublet her apartment but to no avail.
“You’re allowed to sublet your apartment and there was a fee for you to sublet it but they’ve waived that fee now,” Cioffi said. “But it’s like who will even want your apartment now? Nobody is around in the summer months.”
Several other tenants have posted in a SUNY Oneonta Facebook group for students asking for subleases, many offering to pay parking fees and even a portion of the rent.
Though tenants can’t be evicted for not paying rent, any accounts with unpaid balances will be sent to a collections agency which will “negatively impact your credit score and future personal finances,” according to an email between Cioffi and Hillside Commons shared with The Daily Star.
Cioffi said she’s concerned about how she’ll pay the rest of her rent given COVID-19-related job closures and believes that making students feel obligated to stay in the apartments is a health risk.
“People’s parents are getting laid off, I don’t know where you expect this money to pop up from,” Cioffi said. “It’s just annoying for me to have to pay the rent knowing I’m not living there, not utilizing it. The answer back will be ‘but you can live there,’ but what I don’t understand is that it’s not safe for the kids to live on campus down at SUNY. How is it OK for us to still be forced into our rent at Hillside? It’s still a whole bunch of kids living together, whether a dorm or an apartment.”
In a Monday, April 6 email statement to The Daily Star, Hillside Commons said it is required to collect rent to pay its obligations including mortgage, property taxes, utilities and on-site staff and operations.
“For several years, Hillside Commons has been a member of the Oneonta community,” the statement read. “We have enjoyed a terrific relationship with our resident family, as well as the community at large. The Coronavirus pandemic has created an unprecedented situation for everyone. There have been some questions on why residents who have signed a lease need to continue to pay rent. It is important to understand, as Gov. (Andrew) Cuomo noted, ‘even the people to whom you pay the rent have to pay the rent and they have expenses.’”
Hillside Commons did not respond to further questions by print deadline about what it is doing to keep tenants and staff safe and how many students still live on campus.
Shweta Karikehalli, staff writer, can be reached at skarikehalli@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7221. Follow her @DS_ShwetaK on Twitter.
