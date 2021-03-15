The Delaware County Office for the Aging received a $50,000 gift last week from the proceeds of the sale of the Roscoe Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
“They wanted to give back to the community,” Office for the Aging Director Terri Whitney said. “A significant number of Delaware County residents live there.”
The 85-bed skilled nursing facility on the border between Delaware and Sullivan counties was taken over by VestraCare, a Long Island-based nonprofit, in 2018. The nursing home will continue to operate under its new ownership.
The $50,000 gift will be used to help offset the costs of medical transportation services for seniors, the use of which has skyrocketed amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to Whitney.
“More and more people are relying on that service now,” Whitney said.
The service is not yet commonly used for transportation to COVID vaccine appointments because of the difficulties coordinating with a volunteer driver at the last minute, Whitney said, but many seniors rely on the service for regular medical visits.
“It’s a wonderful gift to the seniors of the county,” Whitney said. “It couldn’t come at a better time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.