Delaware County paid approximately $100,000 more than the appraised value of two contingent properties in the town of Delhi last month, according to Delhi Town Supervisor Mark Tuthill.
The rear portion of 97 Main St. and its adjacent parking lot were recently assessed at between $410,000 and $470,000 by the Oneonta-based Lonnie Ridgway Associates, according to Tuthill.
Last month, the Delaware County Board of Supervisors voted to approve the purchase of the properties for a combined $550,000.
“We overpaid,” said Tuthill, who voted in favor of the purchase. “We could’ve waited, since we had the right of first refusal. I wouldn’t have been surprised if they put it on the market and no one was interested but the county.”
The building will be home to the county Board of Elections and the Veterans’ Service Agency, both of which are currently housed in the crumbling annex of the public works building on Page Avenue.
“We’ve been trying to find other places,” Tuthill said, noting the urgency of the departments’ need to relocate.
The county will also take ownership of the adjacent parking lot, which it has maintained for several years, according to Tina Molé, Bovina town supervisor and chair of the board.
The property is owned by Kim and Randy Shepard of Decker Advertising, which publishes The Reporter and The County Shopper.
In 2017, the county entered into a $675,000 lease-to-own agreement for the front portion of the building to house the Office for the Aging, then under the leadership of Randy Shepard’s brother, Wayne.
At the time, the property had been “recently” purchased by the Shepards for $500,000 and was not assessed prior to their lease-to-own agreement with the county, according to June 2017 board documents.
“We’re overpaying and we’re taking another property off the tax rolls,” Tuthill said.
In 2016, the rear portion of the building was assigned a full market value of $229,493 and the parking lot was assigned $8,897, according to Town of Delhi tax documents. Decker Advertising paid $2,134.99 in total taxes for both properties in January.
As of March 9, board clerk and county records access officer Christa Schafer has not responded to a Feb. 26 request filed under New York’s Freedom of Information Law seeking access to the appraisal value.
Molé, Schafer and county budget officer and Colchester Town Supervisor Art Merrill did not return requests for comment.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
