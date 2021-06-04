MIDDLEBURGH — Congressman Antonio Delgado, D-Rhinebeck, joined state and local leaders representing Schoharie County and beyond Thursday, June 3, for a panel discussion about the opioid epidemic plaguing upstate.
Delgado discussed the importance of empowering local officials and organizations with the resources needed to directly address community issues, including addiction.
He highlighted his support of the bipartisan Mainstream Addiction Treatment Act, which would expand access to medication-assisted treatment for substance use disorders by eliminating the federal waiver requirement for providers to prescribe buprenorphine and encourage others to incorporate substance use treatment in their regular practices.
Twenty county residents have overdosed since the start of the year, according to Justin Hamm, chair of the Schoharie County Opiate Task Force, which hosted the panel.
Cobleskill police responded to just three drug overdoses between March 16 and Dec. 31 last year, but the number sharply increased to 15 between Jan. 1 and now, according to Chief Jeff Brown.
Of the approximately 600 patients receiving treatment for addiction and substance use throughout Bassett Healthcare’s eight-county network, 160 are from Schoharie County, according to Dr. Roy Korn, medical director of Cobleskill Regional Hospital.
“We know there are more people out there who are not being treated,” he said.
“It can’t be understated how severe the problem is here in Schoharie County,” said Tim Rudzinski, a Schoharie County probation officer who said two of his clients overdosed in the past year. “The community aspect is under-utilized. We don’t consider it our mission to get someone in trouble and in front of a judge. We’re trying to help them.”
The panel was moderated by Benjamin Riker, coordinator of Friends of Recovery — New York’s youth recovery program and a self-identified person in long-term recovery.
Riker, who also works as a recovery peer advocate, described his three bouts of inpatient rehab and more than a dozen stints in outpatient programs.
“I can tell you every single time that I wasn’t being honest about what my needs were,” he said. “What I needed was someone who could understand where I was coming from. We always try to meet people where they’re at, both literally and figuratively.”
“Recovery doesn’t happen in treatment,” he said, emphasizing the value of peer-to-peer services. “Treatment happens in treatment. Recovery happens in community.”
Assemblyman Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, shared his personal experiences with addiction and substance use through two close family members, one of whom died of an overdose and the other who has been sober for 14 years.
“For a long time, I and the other members of my family thought it was a personal problem with them,” Tague said. “When I became town supervisor, I started hearing more and more from classmates of mine who were losing children to overdoses. I realized then that it was a community issue.”
“What we’re talking about here is a demon drug, probably the worst one you can get into,” Schoharie County Sheriff Ron Stevens said, drawing from his decade of experience working in a Capital Region undercover narcotics unit.
“I was out there buying drugs,” he said. “At that time, it was the cocaine epidemic, and the majority of the people we dealt with were using recreationally. I’m not condoning that, but it doesn’t get its grips on you like heroin does.”
Crime rates were largely down amid the pandemic, Stevens observed, “but the demon drug epidemic kept growing and growing because the resources weren’t there.”
Riker emphasized the language used in discussing addiction, citing studies that showed people tended to be more empathetic toward others identified as “those with substance use disorder” over those simply labeled “addicts.”
Judge George Bartlett, who has presided over Schoharie County’s drug court since 1993, touted the court’s efficacy in that “it keeps people at home, in their communities.”
“The difficulties we’ve encountered this past year have made us all a little more human. The induciae of success is human support: not to enable them, but to be there for them.”
“The justice system has really tried to adjust to the times,” he said, noting that drug court is one of four “problem-solving courts” administered by the county. Since 2003, 558 individuals have enlisted in drug court programs, and 224 have graduated.
Sarah Eames, staff writer, can be reached at seames@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7213. Follow her @DS_SarahE on Twitter.
