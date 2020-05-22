Otsego County officials are warning that patrons of a Unadilla livestock auction may have been exposed to COVID-19.
According to a media release, the county's Health Department is seeking to identify and notify individuals who attended a livestock auction at Unadilla Livestock at 38 Maple Ave. in Unadilla on Saturday, May 16.
According to the release, a person who lives in another county attended the auction from 1:30 to 9:30 p.m. that day has since been confirmed to have COVID-19.
The person was not wearing a mask, the release said, even though signs posted at the entrance to the main building on the auction grounds advise patrons that spectators and children are not allowed at auctions and masks are required on the premises.
The facility is owned by Rubin Livestock Services of Sullivan County. Katie Rubin did not return multiple requests for comment Friday.
Those who attended the auction during that time frame are asked to self-monitor for symptoms. Symptoms of COVID-19 can include fever, cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, nausea, vomiting and a sudden loss of sense of taste or smell. Those people should monitor for symptoms until May 30, the release said.
Anyone who develops symptoms should contact their primary care provider, the COVID Hotline at 607-547-5555 or the Otsego County Department of Health at 607-547-4316 to get tested.
Anyone who knows someone who attended the auction and might not see the media release, such as the Amish community, is asked to let them know to self-monitor for illness.
Otsego County entered its fourth week without any new confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday. For 22 consecutive days, the countywide case total has remained at 62, with 57 recoveries and five deaths.
Chenango County announced Friday the death of a fifth resident due to complications of a COVID-19 infection.
The countywide case total remained at 118 for the fourth consecutive day Friday, with one individual hospitalized and 86 recovered, according to a media release. Thirty-three residents remain under mandatory quarantine and none under precautionary quarantine.
Delaware County reported 70 total confirmed COVID-19 cases Friday, up two from the day prior. Of those, four are hospitalized, eight are isolating at home, four are deceased and 54 have recovered.
Three residents remain under precautionary quarantine and 23 under mandatory quarantine, according to a media release.
To date, 1,761 tests have been performed on 1,550 individuals, according to the release. Twenty-one have results pending and 1,438 yielded negative results.
Schoharie County has not released a COVID-19 case update since May 20, when the countywide total reached 47.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.