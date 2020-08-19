Officials call for independent probe of nursing home deaths

ALBANY — With Gov. Andrew Cuomo about to release a book touting his management of the COVID-19 crisis, some lawmakers — including Democrats — are insisting that major questions about how the virus killed thousands of nursing home residents have gone unanswered.
In a statehouse where bipartisan collaboration is almost as rare as snow during the Saratoga racing meet, Democrats and Republicans said a thorough, independent investigation is needed to prepare for a potential second wave of the contagion and to provide closure to those who lost loved ones at nursing homes.
Matching bills have been introduced in the Senate and the Assembly to establish a bipartisan, five-member commission with subpoena power that would be charged with producing a report detailing how the contagion killed more than 6,400 residents at state-regulated elder care facilities.
The four legislative leaders would each get one appointment to the commission, while the panel would be led by an appointee of state Attorney General Letitia James. As James is a Democrat, that would likely result in the body being made up of three Democrats and two Republicans.
The most powerful Democrat in New York, Cuomo, has strongly objected to calls for an outside investigation into his administration's handling of the nursing home catastrophe, insisting it would be impossible to produce a report that New Yorkers would accept as independent. Cuomo has also repeatedly insisted the idea for an independent is being stoked by the GOP and conservative news outlets, identifying Fox News and New York Post columnists specifically.
But one of the prime sponsors of the legislation is Assemblyman Ron Kim, a Queens Democrat who supported Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., in the Democratic presidential primary. Co-sponsoring the bill is another Democrat, Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara of Schenectady.
Sen. Jim Tedisco, R-Glenville, prime sponsor of the bill in the upper chamber, showered Kim and Santabarbara with praise for showing independence on an issue he said should transcend partisan politics.
"It's clear we need an independent, unbiased and bipartisan investigation with subpoena power to help us get answers to find out how man people really died from the virus, why did it get so bad in our nursing homes and what steps need to be taken in order to prevent this from happening again," Tedisco said.
Kim and numerous lawmakers have reacted with skepticism to a report issued by the state Department of Health that suggested the virus spread at nursing homes was caused by infected nursing home workers introducing the contagion at their place of employment.
"It is no coincidence that the 'experts' who authored the Department of Health report on this issue exonerated (Cuomo) from his fatal decision of sending COVID-19 patients back to nursing homes, have strong ties to his administration and have benefited from his policies and contracts," Kim said.
Kim was referring to a controversial March 25 order by Dr. Howard Zucker, the state health commissioner, directing nursing homes to accept virus-positive patients returning from hospital stays. At the time, the state was trying to make hospital beds available in preparation for a surge in COVID-19 admissions.
The Zucker order was almost immediately criticized by the American Medical Directors Association. It predicted it would increase the rate of coronavirus transmission, endanger health care workers, result in many more patients returning to hospitals from infections and lead to higher death tolls.
The new legislation in Albany has the potential to get to the bottom of the factors behind the wave of nursing home death, said Janice Dean, a Fox News meteorologist. She has become a national advocate for families of nursing home patients during the pandemic after two of her in-laws, Mickey and Dee Dean, lost their lives to COVID-19 while residing at downstate elder care facilities.
Cuomo has said that protecting nursing home patients is a top priority for his administration. The state has provided nursing homes with hundreds of thousands of testing kits to detect the virus and is requiring that staffers at the facilities be tested regularly.
Senate GOP Deputy Leader Joe Griffo, R-Rome, argued that the Health Department study of nursing home deaths left unresolved questions that an independent commission is best suited to address.
"To have a department issue a report is reasonable, but to have a department investigate itself is ridiculous," Griffo said.
Later Wednesday, in a conference call with reporters, Cuomo discussed upcoming challenges in preparing for the flu season at a time when "we have deployed almost all of our lab capacity to do COVID tests."
Cuomo said the state Health Department is now asking all county health departments if they have plans in place for flu testing and simultaneous COVID testing.
The governor also said some comments about his upcoming book inaccurately suggest it is about the history of COVID.
"No, my book is not about the history of COVID because it's not over," he said. "It is what we have learned, what we should learn, what we must do, how we handle this and what we need to do in the second half of the game. We are still in the midst of it."
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
