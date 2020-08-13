Officials: County response to Census is lagging

The effort to improve participation in the 2020 U.S. Census has both local and statewide leaders mobilizing.
Officials involved with the local census count are urging members of the public to register between now and the Wednesday, Sept. 30, deadline, while New York's junior senator, Kirsten Gillibrand, has joined a bipartisan group of senators calling on President Donald Trump to restore the traditional Oct. 31 deadline or extend it further because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We've only got a month and a half left," Otsego County Planner Trainee Shane Digan told The Daily Star on Thursday. "This is my first census, but I have a feeling we are behind. The people I have spoken with, who have done this before, they seem to think we are behind."
Digan said Otsego County is at 51.6% reported for the 2020 Census, as of Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Digan was giving out census forms Thursday as part of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce's Drive-in Job Fair. Laid off in June and rehired five weeks later when Planning Director Karen Sullivan retired, Digan is starting his final days as a trainee — he lacked 10 days to qualify for one-year's service and a promotion to a planner position — rallying the county's reporting levels. He said he and the Census officials know that failing to report local levels accurately would cost Otsego County a lot, in terms of financial aid, and in terms of political power during redistricting.
"It is tough," he said. "There haven't been many events for the Census to get out and talk to people. I certainly haven't been doing any events."
Oneonta was leading the county in households reporting, he said, with Richfield and Cherry Valley in the north, Butternuts and Morris in the southwest and Maryland and Worcester in the southeast parts of the county lagging.
Gillibrand, a Democrat, issued a media release Wednesday saying she will push for an extension as part of a possible pandemic stimulus package.
“The recent reversal of the deadline extension for the Census is yet another cynical instance of President Trump seeking to discriminate against immigrants, minorities and low-income communities,” Gillibrand said. “With less than two months left for data to be collected, it is all but guaranteed that the hardest-to-reach households and undercounted populations — including minorities, undocumented immigrants, rural residents and low-income households — will not have their voices heard. It’s critical that every person is counted, so that these communities can receive the services and resources they need, especially as we seek to combat and recover from the pandemic. I’m proud to join this bipartisan call for Congress to do everything possible to ensure an accurate count.”
Census officials known as enumerators will be going out to register people as is done in a normal Census year. But they, too, are behind a normal schedule and Thursday's job fair doubled as an opportunity to tell participants that there are still local enumerator positions open. The job is short term, but it pays $20 an hour and 58 cents per mile.
Go to 2020census.gov for more information.
Greg Klein, staff writer, can be reached at gklein@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7218.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.