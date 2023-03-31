A panel addressed the future of transportation in Otsego County during a meeting in Cooperstown on Thursday, March 30.
Members from The Otsego County Conservation Association, AVINGRAD and the Mohawk Valley Economic District presented information to the public regarding electric vehicles, incentives for purchasing and the infrastructure needed to support electrification. It was sponsored by OCCA and the town of Middlefield.
Manager of Smart Grid Innovation at AVANGRID Christina Ficicchia said, through legislation, New York supports EVs. There are “really aggressive goals” being pushed down from the state, Ficicchia said. By 2025, the target for EVs is set at 850,000 through the ZEV mandate compliance, she said.
Clean Energy Community Coordinator of MVEDD Amanda Kaier said that vehicle manufacturers are converting their fleets to EVs.
Junior Planner at OCCA Will Kuss, said shipping companies are in the process of electrifying their fleets. UPS plans to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, he said. In New York, it will be required that all buses are electrified by 2035, Kuss said. A solution to the increased demand for power is a battery swapping program with China, Kuss said.
Kaier said the benefits in converting to an electric vehicle from a gas powered vehicle are numerous. Electric vehicles reduce air pollution, save money, don’t require oil changes, have better mileage, are quieter and rebates and tax credits are available, she said.
Kaier said there are rebates and incentive programs to reduce the cost of EVs. There is the New York State Drive Clean rebate that has more than 60 car models available, she said. The program has different rebates available based on the all-electric mileage range of the vehicle. There are the inflation reduction tax act credits available for new, used and commercial vehicles, Kaier said. There is information available on the IRS website explaining the necessary criteria to qualify for the credit. The truck voucher program has incentives, she said.
There are resources available on the NYSEG website for the calculation of cost savings on a “week to week and month to month” basis for electric vehicles, she said.
Kaier said that the Herkimer and Oneida County transportation councils have created a map for the placement of EV charging stations. The council wants to know if Otsego County is willing to join in and be part of the discussion and planning, she said.
There are EV charging programs available that offset the initial start up costs associated with the charging stations, she said. NYSEG has programs available, for municipalities the DEC has zero emission vehicle infrastructure grants available and the EV make ready program has incentives, she said.
Kaier said, there are level-two charging stations and rapid-fast charging stations. The level-two charging stations require more time to receive a full charge, and the rapid-fast charging stations provide a full charge in about 90 minutes, she said.
AVINGRAD promotes EVs and focuses on the “electric load” of buildings, Ficicchia said. They collaborate with researchers that address challenges in the logistical aspects of EVs and the infrastructure that is necessary to support them, Ficicchia said. They will “use traffic volume data” for identification of areas with the greatest likelihood for charging stations in the future, she said.
The company wants to help “all parts of the community” take part in savings that can become available through vehicle electrification, with an understanding that there are people who have to make the decision between purchasing gas for work or groceries, Ficicchia said.
